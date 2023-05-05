'I can't make sense of it': Family heartbreak after death of 'kind and funny' 19-year-old

Bet Davenport and mum Leanne

Bethany Davenport, from Monkmoor, was found unresponsive in her bed by her nine-year-old brother Max last week. Her mum Leanne and paramedics made efforts to try to save her but, sadly, nothing could be done.

The former Martin Wilson Primary School pupil's death has left her family "absolutely devastated" and searching for answers.

Leanne couldn't make sense of losing her "kind and funny" daughter - known as Bet to friends and family.

She said: "The Tuesday night she was completely fine and her normal self. She was playing on the PlayStation with her uncle. She loved Disney so much and was colouring in her Disney colouring book.

Bet and boyfriend Matthew

"Her dad left for work at 4am and she was still awake. She said: 'See you later Dad.'

"In the morning I asked her brother to check on her and I just heard him shouting: 'Wake up!'

"My 16-year-old went in and she shouted: 'Mum, she's not breathing.'

"I went in there to shout at her because I thought she was messing around, but when I saw her, I knew she'd gone."

Leanne continued: "I just started screaming. I couldn't even remember the number for 999. My other two children came down and they just started screaming.

"I told them to get outside. I was on the phone to the paramedics. They told me to do CPR. I just kept saying 'She's died, I know she's died'. I kept doing it until they got there. Three ambulances, the air ambulance and the police arrived. I just fell to the floor, screaming.

"I never speak to my neighbours but they all came round and were just holding me."

Bet Davenport (second left) on a trip to Liverpool with boyfriend Matthew and siblings Charlea-Ann, Millie, Max and Isabelle

She added: "The paramedics worked on her for 45 minutes. They came out and said they were going to stop and did I want to go in and hold her hand when they did. She just looked like she was asleep."

A cause of death was not able to be ascertained after an initial post mortem, so a further pathologist's investigation will be carried out.

Leanne added: "She said she had some pain in her left leg but she hadn't been ill. She was still doing her normal things.

"I can't make sense of it. I just keep thinking she's at her boyfriend's."

Bet leaves behind mum Leanne, dad Paul, siblings Max, nine, Isabelle, 11, Charlea-Ann, 16, Millie, 21, Georgia, 25 and Kelsey, 25, as well as boyfriend Matthew Marpole.

Leanne said: "She was with him nearly two years. He's absolutely devastated. They have been inseparable. They were so in love. They talked about marriage and babies when they are older. His family all loved her. I'm so grateful to him. I couldn't have wished for a better person for her."

She added: "We both loved horror movies. Out of my kids, she was the one who always liked the same things as me. I'd booked to go to the cinema with her on Saturday, and I'd booked tickets to the pantomime this year because we enjoyed it last year. I just can't believe it.

Bet Davenport (right) with mum Leanne and Chewbacca at Comic Con in Liverpool

"She was so kind. If she saw an elderly person struggling she would be straight over to help them. I remember once there was a man in a wheelchair who dropped his shopping and his change. She just ran over and was picking it all up for him. Whenever we got a taxi she'd always say "have a nice day" to the driver. She would always say it to people. She always just wanted to make people feel a bit better.

"She had so many brilliant girl friends. She had planned to go for drinks with her best friend on Saturday.

"She really wanted to work with kids with special needs. Her brother and sister have special needs and she was so good with them."