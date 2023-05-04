Shrewsbury's new mayor, Councillor Becky Wall

Shrewsbury's mayor for the next year is Councillor Becky Wall, who has taken over from Councillor Elisabeth Roberts after being appointed at a Theatre Severn ceremony this week. Councillor David Vasmer was also appointed deputy mayor.

Councillor Wall, the Conservative representative for Battlefield, has said she wants to support the disabled having recently found herself needing to use a wheelchair.

She said: “I’m looking forward to the next twelve months and it is a great privilege to be elected as mayor of Shrewsbury following on from all those who have held the post before me.

“I am very proud to be a part of the Shrewsbury community, It has been my adopted home for best part of 25 years and I absolutely love town life and very much look forward to promoting everything Shrewsbury during my year in office.

"Recently I have been unfortunate in having to rely on a wheelchair due to short term mobility issues and getting around in a wheelchair has often proven difficult. I want to champion the cause of people who have mobility issues so that we are as inclusive a town as possible."

She also took the opportunity to thank Councillor Roberts for the work she has done for the town over the last twelve months.

“Councillor Roberts has done so much to champion the diversity in our communities and ensure that our town can cater for all and I want to continue that in areas close to my heart.”

The new mayor also outlined her fundraising plans for the year.

“During my mayoral year, I will be supporting Diabetes UK and Guide Dogs for the Blind. As a diabetic myself I appreciate the support that Diabetes UK gives to sufferers, and I nearly faced the possibility of needing a Guide Dog when a suffered a period of blindness as a result of my condition. There are many people like me in Shrewsbury who benefit from these two charities and me supporting them is a chance for me to personally say thank you to them.

“There will be a range of fundraising events over the course of the next twelve months and I hope that people will come along to have some fun and raise money for these worthwhile causes.”

The traditional Loving Cup ceremony took place on Tuesday night when the mayor was invited to drink from the vessel and toast the King and the town.