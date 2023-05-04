Fears mansion plans could lead to 'millionaire's row' development in Shrewsbury

Plans have been lodged for a mansion on Beehive Lane in Shrewsbury

Multi-millionaire Glyn Jones, who sold his Welshpool-based Invertek Drives battery manufacturing business for £90 million in 2019, has submitted plans for the home in Beehive Lane, Kingsland, Shrewsbury. Mr Jones bought Mount House, the birthplace of Shrewsbury's most famous son, in 2021 to renovate it as a tourist museum and offices.

Artist's impressions of his latest project in Kingsland show a grand, two-storey mansion, ornately designed with large windows on the ground floor.

The proposal has received several objections, with worries raised over green land being spoiled and the potential for more large homes to be built in the future.

Objector Allen Day wrote: "The proposed large house and grounds would eat up a large portion of the existing meadow, as well as setting a precedent for the establishment of a future millionaire's row along the whole length of Beehive Lane, to the detriment of all Rad Brook Valley users. The council should therefore reject this application on the grounds that it would cause significant harm to a valued conservation area and green corridor into the town.

"The proposal is for a large residence to be built in a designated conservation area. This site is a beautiful meadow which is part of the Rad Brook Valley, which is one of only three green corridors into the centre of Shrewsbury from outside the urban area.

"Beehive Lane itself is part of the Shropshire Way, and is a walking route enjoyed daily by many walkers and Shrewsbury residents. If a conservation area means anything, it surely includes conserving valuable green corridors linking the town to its surroundings."

Another objector, Brian Canfer, said: "To describe the scale of the proposed building as relatively modest in the context of Kingsland is wishful thinking. It's vast and will require scores of site visits by HGV for probably well over 12 months.

"This will adversely effect the public right of way along part of the Shropshire Way main route, which is well used especially in the morning and afternoon by the numerous pupils of the two large secondary schools nearby, Meole Brace and Priory."

However, Andrew Ellam, who has been a business partner of Mr Jones, supports the application. He said: "I am a regular jogger and cycler and I frequently pass this location. When I saw the notice I checked into the application fearing the development on the valley and I was pleased to see the proposal.

"The position and scale of the dwelling is in keeping with the surrounding area and the development would be seen as an extension to existing properties on Beehive Lane. The development would not be highly visible from neighbouring properties or obtrusive for passersby on Beehive Lane as it is sat down below the lane.

"There are no trees to be removed, in fact there are quite a few to be added. The amount of development is limited and the wider site will retain its existing character. Overall, there will be an enhancement of the character and appearance of the surrounding area. As a minimum, the character and appearance will be preserved.

"As a bonus, another section of Beehive Lane will be surfaced which is muddy in winter and this will make it more usable for buggies and wheelchairs."

A design and access statement for the proposal said: "Careful consideration has been given to the location, orientation and levels of the proposed scheme to minimise the impact on the conservation area and Radbrook Valley identified within the site analysis.

"Layout, scale and appearance will be sympathetic to the site location and informed by the local vernacular. They will be carefully considered alongside the detailed landscape scheme to provide a coordinated and appropriate design response to the site constraints and opportunities.

"The scale of the proposed building is relatively modest in the context of Kingsland."