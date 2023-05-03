Notification Settings

Fire crew gives "words of advice" after second cooking-related incident in Shropshire causes blaze alert

By David Tooley Published:

Fire fighters gave people some "words of advice" after being scrambled to an automatic fire alarm that was caused by cooking fumes.

Shrewsbury Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
A crew was scrambled from the fire station in Shrewsbury to Roushill Bank in the town at 7.01pm on Wednesday where an automatic fire alarm was going off.

On arrival they found that it was a false alarm caused by cooking fumes.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire alarm was reset and "advice" was gievn to occupiers.

"This incident was a false alarm caused by cooking fumes. Alarm reset by responsible person and advice given to occupiers."

The incident was declared over at 7.20pm.

It was the fire service's second cooking related false alarm incident of the day after a crew from Minsterly was sent to Birch Grove in Westbury. There they found an automatic fire alarm had been set off by steam from cooking.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

