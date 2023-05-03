Fire crew gives "words of advice" after second cooking-related incident in Shropshire causes blaze alert

Shrewsbury Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

A crew was scrambled from the fire station in Shrewsbury to Roushill Bank in the town at 7.01pm on Wednesday where an automatic fire alarm was going off.

On arrival they found that it was a false alarm caused by cooking fumes.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire alarm was reset and "advice" was gievn to occupiers.

"This incident was a false alarm caused by cooking fumes. Alarm reset by responsible person and advice given to occupiers."

The incident was declared over at 7.20pm.