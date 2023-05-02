Notification Settings

School appoints new estates manager

By Dominic Robertson

A woman who has spent 18 years at a Shropshire college has been appointed as the new manager of its estates team.

Sarah Darrall.
In her new position at Acton Burnell-based Concord College, Sarah Darrall will be heading a team of 12 staff.

These include electricians, plumbers, carpenters, a general builder, decorator, fire alarm tester, transport assistant and pool plant operator as well as administrators.

The whole college site, including systems that keep heating and water hygiene running for students and staff working and living at Concord, is now under her care as she succeeds Trevor Clay who has retired after more than 30 years in the role.

Sarah joined Concord as maintenance administrator with particular responsibility for managing health and safety.

She had previous experience as health and safety manager for Dairy Crest’s technical development centre.

As Concord has grown, Sarah’s role has evolved and she has been given responsibility for managing the maintenance team, health and safety and the team’s important contribution to inspections.

With the college being both a school and a home, she regards running Concord’s site as akin to managing a small town and has already implemented a remote building management system to allow heat settings to be tweaked to save fuel.

Thirty percent of the street lighting has been converted to LED in a project which is on-going and plans are in place to improve boarding house insulation.

She will be working with the principal, bursar and architects on plans for maintaining and improving Concord’s Acton Burnell site as well as guiding some ‘exciting new projects'.

