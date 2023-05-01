Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Video: Emergency crews rescue man from River Severn in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A man was rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Monday afternoon.

A man was rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury. Credit: Russell Beesley
A man was rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury. Credit: Russell Beesley

Video footage taken from opposite the Quarry showed firefighters and police using a rope to help the man, with one emergency rescuer in the water guiding him towards the riverbank.

The man was wrapped in a towel and covered his head with it as several concerned onlookers watched on. A police car and fire engine could also be seen at the Quarry in the video, taken by Shropshire Star reader Russell Beesley.

It comes just over a year after two young men tragically died in the River Severn in Shrewsbury, prompting a major, county-wide safety review.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 2.58pm on Monday, May 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Shrewsbury.

"One male casualty rescued by swift water technicians. Casualty left in care of police.

"Three fire appliances including the incident command unit, the incident support unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Tweedale. An operations officer was in attendance."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Latest videos
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News