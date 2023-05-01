Video: Emergency crews rescue man from River Severn in Shrewsbury

A man was rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury. Credit: Russell Beesley

Video footage taken from opposite the Quarry showed firefighters and police using a rope to help the man, with one emergency rescuer in the water guiding him towards the riverbank.

The man was wrapped in a towel and covered his head with it as several concerned onlookers watched on. A police car and fire engine could also be seen at the Quarry in the video, taken by Shropshire Star reader Russell Beesley.

It comes just over a year after two young men tragically died in the River Severn in Shrewsbury, prompting a major, county-wide safety review.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 2.58pm on Monday, May 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Shrewsbury.

"One male casualty rescued by swift water technicians. Casualty left in care of police.