Video: Emergency crews rescue man from River Severn in Shrewsbury

Video footage taken from opposite the Quarry showed firefighters and police using a rope to help the man, with one emergency rescuer in the water guiding him towards the riverbank.
The man was wrapped in a towel and covered his head with it as several concerned onlookers watched on. A police car and fire engine could also be seen at the Quarry in the video, taken by Shropshire Star reader Russell Beesley.
It comes just over a year after two young men tragically died in the River Severn in Shrewsbury, prompting a major, county-wide safety review.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 2.58pm on Monday, May 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Shrewsbury.
"One male casualty rescued by swift water technicians. Casualty left in care of police.
"Three fire appliances including the incident command unit, the incident support unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Tweedale. An operations officer was in attendance."