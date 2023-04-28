Notification Settings

Blazing bin lorry on fire with plastic load leads to major Shropshire route being closed off

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A major cross-Shropshire route has been closed by a lorry fire and police say the road will be closed for some time.

Fire crews from Shrewsbury have been scrambled to the A458 at Burnt Tree Crossroads, Cross Houses, to reports of a fire involving plastic contents of one refuse lorry.

The road links Shrewsbury with Much Wenlock, Bridgnorth and into the region.

West Mercia Police have advised drivers to avoid the area.

AA Traffic News is reporting delays on the road network.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said at 2:40pm on Friday, 28 April, 2023, fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as LGV Fire in Cross Houses.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

