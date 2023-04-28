Fire crews from Shrewsbury have been scrambled to the A458 at Burnt Tree Crossroads, Cross Houses, to reports of a fire involving plastic contents of one refuse lorry.

The road links Shrewsbury with Much Wenlock, Bridgnorth and into the region.

West Mercia Police have advised drivers to avoid the area.

AA Traffic News is reporting delays on the road network.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said at 2:40pm on Friday, 28 April, 2023, fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as LGV Fire in Cross Houses.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance."