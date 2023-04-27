Shrewsbury mayor pays tribute to town stalwarts ahead of handing over chains

Shrewsbury mayor Elisabeth Roberts

Shrewsbury's new mayor will be Councillor Becky Wall, who will take over from Councillor Elisabeth Roberts.

Ms Wall is the Conservative representative for Battlefield on Shrewsbury Town Council, and is due to be officially elected next Tuesday, May 2.

At a meeting this week, Ms Roberts paid tribute to Sue Wood, wife of town crier Martin Wood who died recently after a short illness, and Bob Handley, who was mayor's officer from the early 90s until his retirement in 2020. Mr Handley died last month, aged 74.

"She (Sue Wood) was a stalwart, and a real champion for disability rights. He (Bob) was everything Shrewsbury. He supported many mayors."

Ms Roberts, Labour representative for Harlescott, added: "It has been an absolute privilege to be mayor of Shrewsbury. I've met so many wonderful people and made so many friends during my time in office.