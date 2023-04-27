Dementia Awareness event to be held at football ground

Montgomery Waters Meadow will welcome its first crowd since March this weekend (AMA)

Organisers say that the number of people across Shropshire suffering from Dementia is dramatically increasing and, a lot of the time, information isn’t readily available to patients and their loved ones, thus making people’s journey’s harder.

There will be 38 different organisations at the Dementia Awareness Event, organised by Radfield Home Care, at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on May 18.

It is aimed at all those affected by dementia across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to enable them to access face-to-face support.

They include Age UK, Dementia Support Interaction Team, Shropshire Council, Integrated Care System and Dementia Action Alliance, all of whom can offer advice on health and wellbeing, helpful and related exercise, where to access care support groups, benefit advice and more.

Radfield Home Care runs a Dementia Cafe every week, held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club and some of whom attend are ex-players who suffer from Dementia.