Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dementia Awareness event to be held at football ground

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

An drop in event to coincide with Dementia Awareness Week will be held in Shropshire later this month.

Montgomery Waters Meadow will welcome its first crowd since March this weekend (AMA)
Montgomery Waters Meadow will welcome its first crowd since March this weekend (AMA)

Organisers say that the number of people across Shropshire suffering from Dementia is dramatically increasing and, a lot of the time, information isn’t readily available to patients and their loved ones, thus making people’s journey’s harder.

There will be 38 different organisations at the Dementia Awareness Event, organised by Radfield Home Care, at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on May 18.

It is aimed at all those affected by dementia across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to enable them to access face-to-face support.

They include Age UK, Dementia Support Interaction Team, Shropshire Council, Integrated Care System and Dementia Action Alliance, all of whom can offer advice on health and wellbeing, helpful and related exercise, where to access care support groups, benefit advice and more.

Radfield Home Care runs a Dementia Cafe every week, held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club and some of whom attend are ex-players who suffer from Dementia.

"This event will be our biggest across Shrewsbury Telford & Wrekin," Karen Corcoran from Radfield Home Care, said.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News