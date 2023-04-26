County show in Shrewsbury to feature flypast from famous historic aircraft

A Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane, are scheduled for a flypast at the Shropshire County Show.

A Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane, the three most famous British aircraft of the war, are scheduled to fly over the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury just before 1pm on showday – Saturday, May 27.

The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) has confirmed the flypast with show organisers, subject to the usual prevailing conditions of good weather and aircraft serviceability.

This year’s Shropshire County Show, organised by the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, is once again putting together an exciting programme which will also feature main arena attractions, including death-defying motorcycle stunts, live music, an impressive entry of livestock classes and a youth zone area.

Ian Bebbington, the society’s chief executive, said: “There will be so much going on this year and we were already very pleased with our programme, but to get confirmation from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight has really put the cherry on top.

“We are now just hoping the weather will be kind and we all get to see these iconic aircraft flying over the showground. I'm sure it will be an emotional sight for our thousands of visitors on the day because the Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane are such famous aircraft from our nation’s past.

“It promises to be a great day out for our visitors and one of our most popular attractions is our amazing youth zone – which this year is even bigger than before. An area with a host of things to see and do aimed specifically at young people.

“This year’s youth zone includes the Extreme Mountain Biking show, parkour, donkey rides, martial arts, archery, the Army with their games, military vehicles and a climbing wall, the Shropshire Woodcarvers showing off their wood carving skills and an opportunity to learn more about paddle sports – with canoe hire also available on the nearby River Severn.

“There will be a children’s trail of adventure for younger visitors and show mascot Jessie the Jersey Cow will be out and about on the day handing out our adapted maps which show families where they can find the many stands and areas younger visitors will love.

“Other attractions include Alison’s Bee Class, story time with Usborne Books, the Animal Man Simon Airey, facepainting and Magic Kev and Juggling Jim who will be our wandering entertainers on show day.”

Earlybird tickets for adults cost £18 and concessions are priced at £16.

Gate tickets on show day will be £20 and £18.