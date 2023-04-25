Theatre group bringing smash-hit musical to county stage

In The Heights will be at Theatre Severn in June.

Theatre Severn will be hosting the MPTC production of In The Heights on June 10 and 11.

Winner of three Tony Awards, the ground-breaking and highly acclaimed 21st-century musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda is an extraordinary blend of old and new.

Bursting with energy, the exuberant musical is an infectious celebration with a dynamic, toe-tapping score and spirited dance routines.

In the vibrant New York City neighbourhood of Washington Heights, bodega owner Usnavi and his friends dream, hope and work for a bright future.

In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.

It is a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

This production is being directed by professional director Deborah Owen, who has been producing and directing shows across the county for over 20 years.

She said: “I am so thrilled to be bringing this amazing contemporary musical to the Theatre Severn in June for its Shropshire Premiere. Through his works such as Hamilton and In the Heights, Lin-Manual Miranda has broken the mould when it comes to musical theatre and brought us all into a new golden age of musicals. Anyone who has listened to the soundtrack, watched the film or been lucky enough to see In the Heights live, will know it is a truly unique and intoxicating show.

“We have an exciting multi-generational cast taking on the roles of the close-knit group of Washington Heights residents and our aim is to portray this wonderful story in a fitting way for the Shropshire audience.

"From the Abuela (Grandma) with her memories of times gone by, to the fiery Vanessa who wants a new life, or even fun-loving Sonny, there is a character who will appeal to the whole audience. And all brought together with a fabulous score and energetic dance routines.”