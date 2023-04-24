Tricia explains that she was convinced that her invitation to the Coronation was a scam

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 24/04/2023 - Tricia Sharpe, head of .TSTC Disability Trampolining in Shrewsbury has been invited to their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilia's Coronation after receiving a BEM back in 2021 from the Queen. Pictured here at Shrewsbury Sports Village..

It was only when the official invitation arrived in the post that Tricia, who has dedicated her life to trampolining for people with disabilities, began to realise she was actually going to be part of the historic event.

In 2021 Tricia received the British Empire Medal for services to British Gymnastics.

An elite trampoline coach and affiliated to British Gymnastics for 40 years, the 62-year-old is the founder of the pioneering trampoline club Recoil in Brentwood Essex. She led a 12-year fundraising regime to raise the £360,000 funds needed to develop the centre for all ages and abilities.

She and her husband moved to Shropshire to retire. But Tricia realised that there were no facilities for disability trampolining in the county and came out of retirement to help people in her new home county.

She now holds sessions at Shrewsbury Sports Village and spends a day at Severndale School in the town.

"I would love to see more people come forward to train as specialist coaches," she said.

She said giving people with disabilities the chance to enjoy the bounce and the freedom of movement on a trampoline was wonderful.

"It maybe lying on the trampoline and being able to roll, it maybe something more active.

"The movement is so important not just externally but for the individual's internal organs - like giving them a massage."

The centre in Essex has trampolines that are floor level and this is something Tricia would also like to provide in Shropshire.

"I would love to work with other organisations, charities and businesses to provide the facilities here," she said.

She said she was absolutely thrilled to have been invited to the Coronation.

"I am going on my own as there is no plus one. But when you think that there are only 2,000 guests receiving invitations worldwide, it makes you think, why me," she said.

"You can imagine how thrilled I am."