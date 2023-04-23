Walk against waste takes participants six kilometres across six Shrewsbury bridges

Michael Carding, Daphne Welch and James Findlay, who were encouraging people to do the six bridges Walk Against Waste in Shrewsbury

The Walk Against Waste provided walkers with a route map for a six-kilometre trail that wound its way back and forth across the river.

Its aim was to highlight how stopping food waste can help the planet and it coincided with the week of World Earth Day.

Organisers wanted to raise awareness of how reducing food waste can have a positive impact on the environment, while also raising funds to help the Food Hub rescue surplus food for social and environmental good.

Staff and volunteers from the hub were among those joining in.

The walk took in six of the crossings of the River Severn within the loop of the town, including the Welsh and English Bridges.

Walkers were asked to give a donation of £6 for guide for the six-kilometre route.

It was the third year the event had been held and, despite the rain, scores of people turned out to join in.

"We had lots of walkers and lots of dogs join us as well," a spokesperson said.

"We are very grateful to everyone who braved the weather. The money we raise keeps our wheels turning."

Michael Carding, Shrewsbury Food Hub volunteer who came up with the idea for the walk, said: “Our vision is a community where food is valued, not wasted.

“As well as helping to raise awareness of what we do and much needed funds, this event is a lot of fun."

Shrewsbury Food Hub collects surplus food from shops, manufacturers and farms and share it with local groups.

"The types of food we rescue varies, and is dependent on what is available – it could be bread, fruit and veg, eggs, store cupboard or chilled food like yoghurt or pies. We never know what will be available on the day.

"Our food is shared free to local charities and community groups, including community Foodshare tables. Everyone is welcome to our Foodshares, which are run on a ‘pay-as-you-feel’ basis. Come along to help your purse and the planet."