More than 1,000 children complete their half marathon challenge after months of work

More than 1,300 children took part in the Shropshire Primary Schools Half Marathon.

The Shropshire Primary Schools Half Marathon saw thousands of parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters lining up to shout their support as youngsters from four up to 11 finished the event.

A total of 1,300 children took part, running 1.1miles in two laps at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury this morning.

The run was the culmination of months of work for the youngsters, who have been completing a mile a week at their schools – with today's leg finishing off the total half marathon distance.

Youngsters set off in waves from 9am, with the year five and six pupils the first to complete the course.

The event also included a dedicated section for children at Severndale Academy, who have been completing their own activity sessions as part of the event.

Joe Williams, from organisers UK Run Chat, said it was great to see so many children engaging in activity – whether they are from a sporting background or not.

Hundreds of proud parents turned out to support the children as they completed their half marathon.

He said: "After a very wet and windy Friday the showground dried out and the sun actually came out.

"It was a lovely atmosphere, everyone was cheering, the crowd was clapping, the children loved it. We had Paul Shuttleworth from BBC Radio Shropshire on the mic to bring them together ten minutes before for a warm up on the PA.

"They had a countdown from 10 and they were all hustling and bustling to get a position at the start."

Mr Williams said that the idea was that everyone can take part and complete a significant challenge.

He said: "It includes everyone this event. It is not just the children you would expect to put their hand up and say they will take part, it includes everyone. It is a mile a week so it is a challenge but it is something they can achieve."

Mr Williams said it was great to see so many parents out supporting their children.

Millie Barnard, and her sister Rosa, who took part in the Shropshire Primary Schools Half Marathon.

