The crew were called to the Lymehurst home

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had attended Lymehurst Rest Home in Shrewsbury after a call shortly before 1pm today.

An update said one crew had been sent to the scene and used "small gear" to help.

They added that a doctor was also at the home – saying the crew had provided "ring removal service for one male casualty who will be in care of doctor".