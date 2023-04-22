Eyton Races prepare for bank holiday centenary celebration

Action from Eyton Races during the Easter Bank Holiday meeting.

The Monday, May 1, meeting at Eyton Races will be the last on the course this year.

Now in its 100th year, the race meeting offers the chance for picnics and includes bookmakers, children’s entertainment, a hound parade, a selection of food from local suppliers, a licensed bar, and stalls selling country clothing and equine accessories.

Ben Shaw, Joint Chairman of the Point-to-Point Committee said: “It’s our second meeting and another opportunity to reflect on 100 years here at Eyton Racecourse. The Race Day Lunch and Easter Monday celebrations really brought home how significant it is that we’ve been racing here for 100 years.

“Easter Monday drew in a large crowd with some great competitive racing. With all the rain we’ve had recently the course is in excellent condition. We look forward to adding to the rich history of Eyton on May Day as we welcome everyone back to their local racecourse in the glorious Shropshire countryside.”

Natalie Shaw, Point to Point Secretary said: "Eyton is always a special place, whether as a child, teenager, spectator, owner, jockey, trainer or groom – there’s something magical about the course, with something for everyone to enjoy.

“A fun family day out, Eyton Race Day is first past the post when it comes to bank holiday family entertainment. Make sure you arrive in plenty of time, gates open at 11am.

“We would like to thank our sponsors, organisers and helpers for their continued support, and we hope that, whatever the weather, people will come to Eyton Races and enjoy a great day out this special centenary year.”

The first race will be at 1.30pm and the final race of the day at 5.25pm.

Admission is £15 each on the gate, or people can pre-book tickets online at www.eyton-races.com/buy-tickets.