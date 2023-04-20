Objectors slate 'hideous' latest design for proposed Travelodge in Shrewsbury

The newly-submitted artist's impression of the proposed Travelodge in Shrewsbury town centre

The budget hotel giant and Morris Property have resubmitted their planning application to build on the current Barker Street car park - right next to the Grade II listed Rowley's House and Mansion.

The applicants have said feedback has been taken into consideration after previous plans were lodged, condemned and withdrawn within six weeks last autumn.

Several new images of the updated Travelodge plans have been submitted

Travelodge says the proposed exterior facade and elevations have been designed through detailed consultation with the local planning authority, to "complement and integrate with the local street scene".

However the designs have not gone down well with everyone, and several objections have been lodged.

Mr Phillip Hicks said: "If the building was on a modern retail or business park it would be okay, but it is sandwiched in between the beautiful historic buildings and it still looks hideous.

"This area of town is a conservation area because of it architectural beauty and this would be just a scab on the landscape. Whoever has designed this should be ashamed and really needs to be considerate of the area and the buildings that will surround it.

"In this position, this building should not be allowed under any circumstances as it has no relevance to any of its surroundings and is far from in keeping with local architecture. It would overpower any of the surrounding buildings and would impose over the beauty of Rowley's House and the Baptist church."

Mrs Rachel Denyer said: "I don't believe that this planning application is in keeping with the architecture of Shrewsbury. Its position next to Rowley's Mansion shouldn't even be up for consideration. Rowley's Mansion is an historic building, and this planning application is a complete eyesore. Preservation of Shrewsbury's history is essential, and of extreme importance to local residents, as well as the tourism in Shropshire.

"There are numerous historical buildings (and others) standing empty within the town centre which could be converted. I appreciate this could be more expensive for those involved in this project, however, building this monstrosity would be detrimental to the historic heritage of our county town."

She added: "With respect to the car park surrounding Rowley's Mansion, if you want to improve it put more trees and flower beds around it. Reduce the amount of spaces - and put cherry blossoms in to soften the landscape."

Miss Joanne Thomas said: "I strongly object to this planning application. Rowley's Mansion is of such historic importance and should be made more of a feature of the town, rather than to become crowded in by modern buildings.

"Parking in the town centre is already at a premium, and it seems madness to reduce the number of spaces available - particularly when guests to the hotel would need parking too.

"Traffic emerging from Claremont Street already struggles to join the traffic on Barker Street, and adding to this will only increase the issues."