Telford Magistrates Court

Charlie Batty, 18, of Rectory Gardens, Shrewsbury, admitted taking the stolen bike with 19-year-old Callum Roberts, also of Rectory Gardens.

The pair were spotted riding the bike on their housing estate by a neighbour on March 27 who alerted police.

In defending Batty, solicitor James Ashton told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday: "This is clearly a stupid mistake. He is deeply embarrassed and ashamed.

"He tells me it that this has been a wake-up call for him. He has a young daughter and this is not a good look for a new father.

"He is now planning to join the army and is actively researching roles with his father which will give him a positive role for his daughter."

In fining Batty £268, including court costs and a victim surcharge, chair of the magistrates bench, Carol Scott told him: "You have been very, very stupid and very silly.

"I hope you learn a big lesson from it and after this I hope we never see you again."

Magistrates adjourned the case against Roberts, who was also charged with theft after being accused of stealing music speakers from HMV in Shrewsbury on March 9 for pre sentence reports.