House and garage saved as shed engulfed by fire near Shrewsbury

By Richard WilliamsShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A house and garage in a Shropshire village were saved from being engulfed in flames after a garden shed caught fire.

The Hadnall shed fire. Picture James Bainbridge SFRS
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the fire in Hadnall, north of Shrewsbury around 2.55pm on Monday.

Three fire engines attended the scene from Shrewsbury Fire station.

A station manager for the service, James Bainbridge, tweeted a picture of the blaze and praised the work of fire colleagues in saving the rest of the property.

He said: "Rapid and effective firefighting prevented the spread to the full garage and potentially the house."

He added that the blaze was tackled by full time and on call firefighters and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

The fire is believed to have been caused by hot ashes being put into a wheelie bin.

