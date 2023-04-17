Apologies after road closure signs were wrongly left up

One of the road closure signs

The signs were put up after the water company went out to reports of low pressure in the village earlier this month and closed roads to deal with the incident at Sherwood Bank.

But the signs were not taken down.

While local motorists realised the work had been completed, the bus service to Clive was severely disrupted.

Teri Trickett said her retired mother, Jean Jones, stood at the bus stop for about an hour waiting for her bus into Shrewsbury.

"A lot of elderly people rely on public transport from Clive and other nearby villages such as Harmer Hill and Preston Brockhurst," she said.

"It is their lifeline."

"I understand that signs can remain up when there is planned work but this was an emergency and so they should have come down."

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise for the late collection of the traffic after our team responded to an emergency incident on Sherwood Bank. Our team responded to an emergency incident, which required a non-standard approach to closing this road for the safety of our teams and other road users. "