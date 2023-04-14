Village looks to create its own development plan

Shropshire Council's cabinet will be asked to approve the move.

Longden Parish Council has notified Shropshire Council that it wants to produce a ‘Neighbourhood Plan’, to have a greater say on future house building and unlock more funds for local infrastructure.

Once adopted, the document will form part of the statutory development plan for the area, which will be taken into account when any future planning applications are considered.

The plan will build on Shropshire Council’s new local plan, which is currently under government examination.

To begin the process, the parish council must first get approval from Shropshire Council for the geographic area the neighbourhood plan will cover, which the authority’s cabinet members will be asked to grant at a meeting next week.

A report to cabinet by Mark Barrow, director of place, recommends that the neighbourhood area be approved.

It says: “Council officers have had early discussions with representatives from Longden Parish Council, specifically to discuss the extent of the proposal and to further understand the rationale for the area proposed.

“Having had these early discussions, it is considered the proposed area, which accords with the parish boundary, is appropriate for the purposes of preparing a neighbourhood plan and that the proposed neighbourhood plan can therefore offer the opportunity to deliver some additional value through the preparation of locally relevant planning policies to support the delivery of appropriate development, whilst continuing to be in conformity with the strategic policies of the local plan.

“Longden Parish Council must seek to ensure the future sustainable development of the settlement by providing detailed planning policies for their area.

“While the exact scope and remit of the neighbourhood plan is to be discussed, at this stage it is clear there is an understanding from the parish council as to the general role of the neighbourhood plan and the type of policies it is likely to introduce.”

The report also explains that areas with an adopted neighbourhood plan get 25 per cent of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds from developments within their boundaries, compared to 15 per cent for those without one.

If cabinet agrees to designate the neighbourhood area, the parish council will be able – but not obligated – to work with community volunteers to draw up policies for how future developments within the parish boundary should be carried out.

The draft document will then be subject to public consultation, examination by a planning inspector and a local referendum. If a majority of voters support it, Shropshire Council will be asked to adopt the final version.

The report will be considered by cabinet at a meeting next Wednesday.

Only five Shropshire communities currently have an adopted neighbourhood plan – Broseley, Much Wenlock, Shifnal, Woore and Stoke upon Tern.