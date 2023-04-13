Elliot Wilson, Marion Curtis and James Smith at a previous Shrewsbury Steampunk Spectacular

The Shrewsbury Steampunk Spectacular will take place this Saturday at St Mary's Church in the town centre, and is expected to attract enthusiasts from all over the UK and beyond.

Also at the event will be The Clun Green Man, a market, and 'tea duelling', among other things.

There will also be a costume parade - giving all those dressed in their Victorian finery the opportunity to show off their creativity - as well as a caberet show in the evening.

Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates retrofuturistic technology and aesthetics inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery. It may also incorporate additional elements from the genres of fantasy, horror, historical fiction, alternate history, or other branches of speculative fiction.

The phenomenon has generated a loyal following, with a series of events up and down the county and fans who like to dress up in historic regalia.

Organiser Claire Harvey said: "Please come along and join us in Shrewsbury, a fabulous historical town, with so much to see and do.

"There is also a rather splendid steampunk event happening, including a most marvellous market, all day family entertainment and an evening cabaret too.

"Alice Strange, The Cogkneys Hopeless, Maine Victor and the Bully Violet Hugh Leslie Scase, tea duelling, teapot racing, peacocks parade, Dungeons & Drag Kings, Ironmen and Severn Gilders Morris dancers and so much more.

"We would absolutely love you to come along and support this lovely local event. Please share with friends who you think might like to pop along too. It would be great to see you all."

Daytime tickets are £3 each or £5 per couple. Claire added: "We also have a donation option so you are more than welcome to pay one English penny if that is all you can part with during these difficult times. We do not want anyone to feel that they cannot join us. Donations will be completely anonymous."