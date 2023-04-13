Fire crew scrambled to crash in Shrewsbury

Police asked a fire crew to help make a vehicle safe at Oteley Road at 6.50pm following the crash.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury.

"Request from police to assist with road traffic collision make safe. Fire crews made vehicle safe and police were in attendance."

West Mercia Police have been asked for more information.