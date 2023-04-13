Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crew scrambled to crash in Shrewsbury

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

Firefighters were scrambled to a crash in Shrewsbury on Thursday evening.

Police asked a fire crew to help make a vehicle safe at Oteley Road at 6.50pm following the crash.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury.

"Request from police to assist with road traffic collision make safe. Fire crews made vehicle safe and police were in attendance."

West Mercia Police have been asked for more information.

There is no information about any persons involved in the incident.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Meole Brace
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News