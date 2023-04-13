Notification Settings

'Failure to isolate' alarm leads to Shrewsbury health village fire call-out

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A failure to isolate an alarm system prior to testing it caused a fire alert in Shrewsbury.

Firefighters were scrambled to Severn Fields Health Village, in Sundorne, at 1.36pm on Thursday after an automatic fire alarm went off.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident was a false alarm caused by failure to isolate the system prior to testing."

Earlier in the day a crew was scrambled from Ludlow Fire Station to Ashford Bowdler at 11.13pm to another automatic alarm.

This incident also turned out to be a false alarm, with a county fire spokesman saying it was caused by fumes from welding.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

