'Failure to isolate' alarm leads to Shrewsbury health village fire call-out

Firefighters were scrambled to Severn Fields Health Village, in Sundorne, at 1.36pm on Thursday after an automatic fire alarm went off.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident was a false alarm caused by failure to isolate the system prior to testing."
Earlier in the day a crew was scrambled from Ludlow Fire Station to Ashford Bowdler at 11.13pm to another automatic alarm.
This incident also turned out to be a false alarm, with a county fire spokesman saying it was caused by fumes from welding.