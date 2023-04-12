Notification Settings

Gild to "dissolve and disband" unless it gets new volunteers

By Richard WilliamsShrewsburyPublished:

A 120-year-old Shropshire historical group is set to disband because it cannot find enough volunteers to run it.

The Gild of Shrewsbury Freemen
The Gild of Shrewsbury Freemen has called an emergency general meeting on April 22 to appeal to its membership and especially younger members to help save The Gild from disbanding.

The Gild was formed in the town in 1901. The title Freeman was introduced to differentiate between rate-paying male citizens of the town and was granted to the male descendants of Shrewsbury's Burgesses dating back to before the arrival of William the Conqueror in 1066 - the Gild has bestowed the title on women since 2010.

Today, the Gild concentrates on charitable and social activities.

But it urgently needs volunteers from its members to be prepared to step up to its Gild Court, for roles such as Gild Master, Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer/Steward.

It has said if it cannot fill these roles at the emergency meeting at The Beaconsfield Club in Raven Meadows later this month, then the group would disband.

A spokesperson for the Gild, said: "These positions need filling because the current position holders wish to stand down and retire and take a back seat and are wanting to encourage younger members to come forward.

"If there are no takers for these posts on April 22, then The Gild will have no option but to dissolve and disband."

