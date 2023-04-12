Shrewsbury Abbey

Shrewsbury Abbey is holding a Coronation party for King Charles III on Monday, May 8 between 1pm and 4pm, and is seeking volunteers to help make it a special day.

A spokesman for the church said: "We will be holding a huge tea party and picnic in and around the Abbey. We are looking for wonderful volunteers who are happy to lend us their talents to make this a truly wonderful community event.

"If you are a face painter, children’s entertainer, musician or have another talent; if you can provide food and drink or anything else you think we might need, please get in touch. We would love to hear from neighbours in Abbey Foregate/Monkmoor, both businesses and charities. We want to make this event open to everyone!

"Let’s celebrate His Majesty’s Coronation by joining together for a wonderful community party."