Face painters, entertainers and helpers sought for 'huge' Shrewsbury Coronation tea party

An historic church is looking for face painters, entertainers and helpers of all kinds to put on a "huge" tea party to celebrate the King.

Shrewsbury Abbey
Shrewsbury Abbey is holding a Coronation party for King Charles III on Monday, May 8 between 1pm and 4pm, and is seeking volunteers to help make it a special day.

A spokesman for the church said: "We will be holding a huge tea party and picnic in and around the Abbey. We are looking for wonderful volunteers who are happy to lend us their talents to make this a truly wonderful community event.

"If you are a face painter, children’s entertainer, musician or have another talent; if you can provide food and drink or anything else you think we might need, please get in touch. We would love to hear from neighbours in Abbey Foregate/Monkmoor, both businesses and charities. We want to make this event open to everyone!

"Let’s celebrate His Majesty’s Coronation by joining together for a wonderful community party."

All enquiries are directed to manager@shrewsburyabbey.com, 01743 232723 or 07968 779008.

