Plans lodged to knock down and replace 'dated and costly' Shrewsbury youth centre

Shropshire Youth Association's centre in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

A formal application has been submitted to knock down the Shropshire Youth Association (SYA) club in Upton Lane, Monkmoor, and replace it with a new headquarters for the charity.

The new building would include a "large, open place social space" and a "creative zone". It is hoped that work can begin in September this year, with a target completion date of Easter next year.

A design and access statement said: "SYA are based in a ‘demountable’ timber building on their site at Upton Lane, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury. The building is dated, expensive to run and has high maintenance costs. The new building will provide a larger and much improved facility for the organisation as they develop and grow in the future.

"The Upton Lane site has been used as a youth club since 1987. An opportunity has now arisen to apply for central government funding for a new permanent building which will much better serve the needs of the charity going forward.

"The Government recognise the importance of youth work and the need for young people to have access to regular out of school activities and opportunities away from home. It has set its intention to rebuild the sector, first steps have included training bursary schemes, apprenticeships and several rounds of funding to kick-start the sector including current and future funding rounds. SYA as the largest supplier and supporter of youth work in the county are seeking to create a permanent, fit for purpose base to be ready to respond to the growing demand for high quality provision in the county.

"The new building will facilitate the ongoing work of the SYA and maintain the established community resource for young people in the Monkmoor area. It will include a large open plan social space, a ‘creative zone’, a quiet breakout room, kitchen and toilets, a training room and much improved office areas for staff."