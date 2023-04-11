Notification Settings

Mother steps out to help charity Missing People recalling her own heartbreak over her son

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

The mother of a soldier who went missing on a expedition in the French Alps and whose remains were not found until two and a half years later, has set out on her own personal challenge to help a missing persons charity.

Blake Hartley.

Blake Hartley disappeared nearly 19 years ago, the day after his 25th birthday in Chamonix.

Sally Perrin, from Shrewsbury, who never gave up searching for her son until his remains were discovered in a river, is raising money for the charity, Missing People, by walking the south route of The Shropshire Way.

Mrs Perrin said that it was the disappearance of Nicola Bulley, earlier this year, that made her want to do something to help the charity.

"In recent news we have all been witness to how devastating it is having a loved one go missing," she said.

"To not know what has happened is overwhelming and unbearable. All sorts of scenarios go through your mind without conclusion. So to have a resolution, however heartbreaking it is, in my opinion, better than never finding out.

"Even though my conclusion was tragic it was better than the alternative. For some people though they never have an answer."

The charity says that 170,000 people are reported missing every year.

"When Blake disappeared Missing People helped me and I would like to help them. So at the grand age of 68 and despite having had Covid very badly indeed in 2020, I have embarked on walkin the south route of The Shropshire Way, approximately 125 miles."

She is walking the route in sections, when the weather permits and has already covered almost 70 miles.

On Sunday she walked the 10 miles from Hopesay to Stokesay and beyond.

"I have Ludlow in my sights now," she said.

"I still struggle with my breathing after Covid but I am taking my time."

Anyone who wants to support Mrs Perrin can do so online at .justgiving.com/page/sally-perrin.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

