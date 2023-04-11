Notification Settings

Firefighters jump into action to race to reports of three property fires within 20 minutes

By Megan Jones

Easter Monday was a busy evening for firefighters as crews were deployed to three property fires within 20 minutes.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received the three calls between 7.03pm and 7.23pm on Monday, reporting separate property fires across the county.

The first came from Stoke Heath near Market Drayton, summoning two crews from Hodnet and Market Drayton.

Fortunately, the small fire was out by the time the crews arrived on the scene.

The second, at Worthen near Shrewsbury, came in 18 minutes later. One appliance from Minsterley was sent to the fire, which was found to be contained within the flue of a log burner.

The team removed the log burner and extinguished the fire using specialised equipment for tackling chimney fires.

The third call to the services control room came in just two minutes later, from Park Street in Madeley, Telford.

Two appliances were sent to the report of a property fire from nearby Telford Central. Fortunately, the incident was found to be a false alarm.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

