Fire crew sent to false alarm caused by contractors at Shrewsbury Sixth Form

By David Tooley

Firefighters were scrambled to an automatic fire alarm at a college on the outskirts of Shrewsbury town centre.

Shrewsbury Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

One crew was sent from the town's fire station to Shrewsbury Sixth Form in Abbey Foregate at 1.09pm on Tuesday.

When they arrived on the scene they found that it was a false alarm and said it was due to contractors working on the site.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Fire control received a call reporting an incident classified as automatic fire alarm in Shrewsbury.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury.

"False alarm due to contractors working on site."

The incident was declared over at 1.20pm.

