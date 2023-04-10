Point-to-point racecourse celebrates its centenary with luncheon

Eyton Races Centenary Lunch, Duncan Hill, Joyce Jagger, David Jagger, Clair Hill

Supporters of Eyton Races got together for the Good Friday luncheon, which included a question and answer session with David Minton, bloodstock agent and director of Ludlow racecourse. He sold numerous winners of the biggest races including five Grand National heroes, two Cheltenham Gold Cup winners and two Champion Chase winners.

Also taking part was recently retired commentator, Eric Wilson.

The centenary continued with the Easter Monday 100th race meeting taking place on the famous county course.

The point-to-point at Eyton-On-Severn, seven miles from Shrewsbury, has a rich history down the years attracting thousands of riders and race lovers to the event.

The first race, held as a joint meeting between North Shropshire and South Shropshire Hunts, took place on March 28, 1921, when Craig Tanner, of Tanners Wines, moved the event from Haughmond on the Sundorne Estate to Eyton after he had taken on a tenancy four years earlier.

A passionate horseman and popular point-to-point rider throughout Shropshire and neighbouring counties, he enjoyed a racing career which spanned 30 years.

Richard Burton, the joint chairman of the point-to-point committee said: “We have a very popular racecourse in the glorious Shropshire countryside.

“Eyton is always a special place, but this year it is more magical when we think of the incredible 100-year history of this unique course.”