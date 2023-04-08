Tributes to 'creative and innovative' photographer who was a 'real Shropshire Lad'

Richard Bishop

Richard Bishop, 71, from Shrewsbury, died suddenly last weekend.

He was well known locally for his work as a photographer and photo journalist, with his pictures having featured regularly in the Shropshire and Mid Wales press, as well as in national newspapers.

In recent years he had been running the Shrewsbury School of Photography.

One of Mr Bishop's pictures of Bromlow Callow near Minsterley.

Mr Bishop's sister, Olivia Brookfield, 74, also from Shrewsbury, spoke of his enthusiasm for his work – as well as music and rambling.

She said: "His passion for photography began when at the age of eight he watched his father, R.J. Bishop senior, take dramatic pictures of forked lightning in a freak thunderstorm at the Rea Brook, while they sheltered under a bridge.

"One picture was later featured in the Chronicle. Richard was then a pupil at Holy Cross Primary school, from where he went to the Priory School for Boys.

"He spent many hours rowing in an eight on the River Severn for Pengwern Boat Club, and also built his own kayak, which he launched successfully on the river near to his home on Severn Bank.

"On leaving school Richard went into his father's photography business 'Bishop and Brown' which was on Wyle Cop, opposite the Lion Hotel. This is where his apprenticeship in photography was completed. In his 20s he played for Shrewsbury Rugby Club.

Richard Bishop enjoying a trek in his younger years

"When digital photography began to supersede photographic film, the business was sold, and Richard decided to obtain formal teaching qualifications, after which he lectured in further education at Shrewsbury College, setting up a BTEC multimedia programme, which received the Edexcel award for excellence.

"Later, he created the Shrewsbury School of Photography where he taught digital SLR photography courses, both for beginners and more experienced students.

"He also found time to voluntarily teach the history of photography and to devise pinhole cameras for pupils at Belvidere Primary School in the 1990s, as part of their Science Curriculum. He took pride in exhibiting their work in other schools.

"He was a keen rambler, and also played guitar and mandolin in a local rock band."

Mrs Brookfield added: "Richard was multi-talented, a creative and innovative thinker, and someone who made learning fun for all ages. He had a strong rapport with interviewees, colleagues and pupils. He was a real 'Shropshire Lad'."