Giant eggs return after 'rapid TLC' following damage by vandals

The giant eggs are back in position after some 'rapid TLC' following damage by vandals.

A dozen eggs were placed in locations around Shrewsbury's town centre for children and families to mark on a trail map, but they had to be temporarily removed after some of the eggs were knocked over and damaged.

Shrewsbury BID, which has organised the trail, has acted quickly to repair the eggs and strengthen their bases in the hope that any further damage can be avoided.

Emma Molyneux, project coordinator, said: “The Easter trail is proving very popular, and we are delighted with the response from people who have enjoyed following the map around the town centre.

“However, we had to pause the activity because some of the eggs were unfortunately damaged.

“We are delighted to say that thanks to some rapid TLC, the eggs are being put back out on Thursday so people can once again enjoy spotting them around the town.

“We want to say a huge thank you to Shrewsbury Town Council who helped move the eggs to their depot for repairs, and to Potters Electric who have quickly made stronger bases for them.

“We are also very grateful to local artist Emma Williams for her work in touching up the paintwork on her wonderfully colourful eggs.”

Shrewsbury BID has said that vandals causing the damage had been caught on CCTV footage, which has been given to the police.