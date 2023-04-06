Eyes on the finish line as Shropshire gran, 70, to run London Marathon for sight charity

Jan Dodd and daughter Emma Goss are running the London Marathon

Jan Dodd, aged 70, will race alongside daughter Emma Goss, both wearing bright yellow running gear in the London Marathon on April 23 to highlight macular degeneration, the most common cause of blindness.

The grandmother-of-four, who had to give up driving more than two years ago after her diagnosis, said: “I have age-related, dry macular degeneration, and know how life changing it can be.

“I was first diagnosed about ten years ago and I now find reading books and magazines a bit tricky and I can’t see faces so I may walk past people I know.

“I decided to enter the London Marathon with my daughter Emma to raise awareness and funds for The Macular Society, which is an amazing charity.”

Jan and husband Phil, both members of Shrewsbury Golf Club, raised £175 at a car boot sale and are holding a coffee morning and quiz in April. People can also make donations via justgiving.com/JanDoddEmmaGoss

The fundraisers include the coffee morning at their home in Grange Road, Shrewsbury, on April 6 from 9.30 am to 12.30 and a quiz at Shrewsbury’s Radbrook Community Centre for teams of four on April 19 at 7pm.

“Quiz tickets are £10 per person and it includes hot food and a licensed bar. To book a table and register your team please call or WhatsApp me on 07745 585272 or Phil on 07746 997188,” added Jan.