Smiles, cheers and romance raised as radio trio hit £10,000 with charity ride

The cash has been counted up after BBC Shropshire's Andy Broxton, Adam Green and Richard Tisdale took on a 54-mile charity red nose ride for Comic Relief. Altogether, they raised £10,867.87.

During the trip, they visited several school in the county, and at St Lucia Primary School in Upton Magna, near Shrewsbury, they helped fan the flames of romance.

A teacher asked his girlfriend - also a teachers at the school, to marry him, live on air. After a rousing chorus of "say yes!" from the kids, the pair got engaged.

"It was a lovely moment," said Andy.

Not everything went quite so smoothly during the challenge though.

The team had a double puncture disaster, setting them back several hours in their challenge.

But, thanks to their team spirit and good Samaritans along the way, they competed the ride.

A tyre burst on a rickshaw being ridden by breakfast presenter Adam just a couple of hours after the team set off from The Square in Shrewsbury.

But a Wellington cycle expert leapt to the rescue after anxious appeals for help went out across the airwaves.

Then later, travel presenter Andy Broxton became the cause of a story on the roads when he suffered a puncture near Much Wenlock. He had to ditch his rickshaw and climb aboard Adam's.

However, despite their challenges, they were heartened by the strong support they received.

The madcap team stopped off at three schools on the way to pick up giant red noses, the familiar logo of the Comic Relief fundraising for charities at home and abroad.

The schools involved were St Lucia’s in Upton Magna, St Peter’s CE in Bratton, Telford and St George's Primary School in St George’s, Telford.

Last year the fundraisers walked 20 miles from Bridgnorth to The Wrekin summit.

The rickshaws belong to the Shropshire Cycle Hub. They are normally used to give rides to people around Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

