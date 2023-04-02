Notification Settings

Hundreds turn out as Pontesbury Potter returns for first time since 2020

By Dominic Robertson

Hundreds of people joined a lengthy walk in the countryside today to do their bit to raise money for a county charity.

Around 300 people turned out to take part in the Pontesbury Potter.

The Pontesbury Potter, returning for the first time since 2020, saw around 300 people taking on the 13 mile route to generate funds for the Severn Hospice.

It is anticipated that the popular event, which was postponed last month due to the snow, could raise as much as £10,000 for the hospice.

Jess Druce, area fundraiser for Severn Hospice, said they had been thrilled to see so many people turning out to take part.

She said: "It has been great. We have had some really good feedback about the route, it has been pretty muddy but everyone has really enjoyed it and they are coming back with smiles on their faces."

The participants set off, and return to the Mary Webb School in Pontesbury, and Jess said they were delighted at finally being able to host the event.

She said: "We have not actually run the event since 2020, before the pandemic, so to have it postponed a couple of weeks ago was not great but to bring it back today was great and people were really chuffed."

Jess said they were hoping that the event would reach the five-figure mark for fundraising, and she said the charity was always grateful for the continuing support of Shropshire residents.

She said: "We are very lucky with the support we receive from all our sources, it is genuinely amazing and it makes a huge difference to everything we do. This is one of those events that courts a lot of people and they have thoroughly enjoyed it."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

