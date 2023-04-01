Campaign to re-open closed village pub for the community after sudden closure

The Fox, Ryton

The Fox at Ryton, near Dorrington, closed unexpectedly last July to the dismay of the local community. But local people have joined forces to fight to keep the picturesque pub as a licensed premises.

Within weeks of the closure a group was formed that met in Ryton Village Hall and is now exploring how it can be bought by the community for the community. The next meeting will be on Wednesday at 7pm and all are welcome.

David Wright, one of those involved, said the group had the co-operation of the current owners in its quest to buy the pub.

“The building has been registered as a community asset and we – The Friends of the Fox – have triggered a legal process that means we are the sole bidders for six months,” he said.

“We are now exploring loans and grants to find ways to get the money together.”

He said the Plunkett Foundation has already helped with advice.

“We also have some fundraising events lined up, for instance a car treasure hunt.” He said the aim was to be able to secure the pub for the long-term benefit of the community.