'A great servant to Shrewsbury!' Michael hangs up gardening gloves after 50 years making town blooming marvellous

Michael Morris and Gary Farmer

Michael Morris, who learned his trade under the guidance of legendary Shrewsbury gardener Percy Thrower, has finally planted his last petunia for Shrewsbury Town Council.

Michael joined Shrewsbury Corporation as an apprentice in 1973 under Mr Thrower, and is the last remaining employee who worked directly with the renowned horticulturalist.

Following a reorganisation of the councils in 1974, Mr Morris worked for Shrewsbury and Atcham Borough Council before another reorganisation of local government in April 2009, which saw him transferred to the newly formed Shrewsbury Town Council.

Despite the changes, Michael has continued to plant and maintain many of the floral features around town.

Gary Farmer, head of operations at the Town Council, said that he will be greatly missed, and added: “Whilst he is the last employee to have worked with Mr Thrower, those principles and practices he brought to Shrewsbury after the war are still embedded in the workforce today.

“The one constant has been the floral features on display in the town and Michael has played a big part in ensuring that Shrewsbury maintains its reputation as ‘the town of flowers’.

“We are very sorry to see Michael leave. He has been a great public servant to Shrewsbury during his time with the council, and we wish him a very happy and long retirement.”