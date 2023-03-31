Care home in Shrewsbury wants you to hop along to its Easter egg hunt

Pictured on either side of the Easter Bunny are Ivana Avery, domestic assistant, left, and Karen Evans, the deputy manager, right

Lime Trees care home in Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, will start its Easter Egg Hunt down the road at the Montgomery Waters Meadow home of Shrewsbury Town Football Club from 10am on Saturday, April 8.

The organisers say all are welcome to take part. It will finish with refreshments at the care home.

Participants will have to follow the Easter egg map and work out the clues in a race to the finish line. With lots of prizes up for grabs, they say this is an event not to be missed.

Varina Shepherd, aged 91, who moved into Lime Trees recently thinks it's a great idea.

Varina said: "I think the egg hunt is a great idea, it’ll bring the community together and it’ll be lovely to see people of all ages having fun."

Karen Williams, the home manager, said: "Our staff members and residents wanted to give something back to our community after they supported us so kindly during our opening in December.

"The day will be packed with fun for everyone, and we hope to see lots of people joining us at Lime Trees after the hunt for live entertainment and refreshments."

To find out more about the ‘Hop Til You Drop’ Easter Egg Hunt, you can call Lime Trees on 01743 583 445 or email lime.trees@idealcarehomes.co.uk