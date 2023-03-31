Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Care home in Shrewsbury wants you to hop along to its Easter egg hunt

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

A care home is inviting its local community to its Hop Til You Drop Community Easter Egg Hunt.

Pictured on either side of the Easter Bunny are Ivana Avery, domestic assistant, left, and Karen Evans, the deputy manager, right
Pictured on either side of the Easter Bunny are Ivana Avery, domestic assistant, left, and Karen Evans, the deputy manager, right

Lime Trees care home in Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, will start its Easter Egg Hunt down the road at the Montgomery Waters Meadow home of Shrewsbury Town Football Club from 10am on Saturday, April 8.

The organisers say all are welcome to take part. It will finish with refreshments at the care home.

Participants will have to follow the Easter egg map and work out the clues in a race to the finish line. With lots of prizes up for grabs, they say this is an event not to be missed.

Varina Shepherd, aged 91, who moved into Lime Trees recently thinks it's a great idea.

Varina said: "I think the egg hunt is a great idea, it’ll bring the community together and it’ll be lovely to see people of all ages having fun."

Karen Williams, the home manager, said: "Our staff members and residents wanted to give something back to our community after they supported us so kindly during our opening in December.

"The day will be packed with fun for everyone, and we hope to see lots of people joining us at Lime Trees after the hunt for live entertainment and refreshments."

To find out more about the ‘Hop Til You Drop’ Easter Egg Hunt, you can call Lime Trees on 01743 583 445 or email lime.trees@idealcarehomes.co.uk

Lime Trees is a residential and dementia care home, operated by Ideal Carehomes with 66 ensuite bedrooms offering 24 hour person-centred care.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News