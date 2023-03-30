Easy online prescription ordering service is launched for patients

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 19/12/2022 Pharmacist Jas Matharu has accused the drug wholesalers of collusion in restricting supplies of in-demand drugs to drive prices up. For investigation into the prescription drug supply industry. ...

In addition to the current phone service provided by the Prescription Ordering Direct (POD) team, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin says an online prescription ordering form is now available so patients can place orders quickly and easily online.

Patients who regularly submit repeat prescription requests are being encouraged to go online to shroptelpod.nhs.uk where they can complete the online form and submit a repeat medication order.

Stephanie Munro, POD Team Manager at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “We are always looking to improve our services for patients, so the launch of the new online form is a great addition for both our patients and the POD team.

“We’ve been working on this new service for a while, having listened to patient feedback and requests. We want to continue to offer the excellent service that our patients have become accustomed to, and the new online service will allow us to process prescription requests more efficiently and safely.

“The new online form is a quick and easy way for patients to order online with just the click of a button. The site can be accessed with a smart phone, tablet or personal computer.

“The POD service is operated by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and has dedicated call handlers who are trained to take repeat prescription requests. The team are still available for those patients who may not have access to the internet or would prefer to use our phone system.

Before contacting the POD team, patients are advised to check medication cupboards before ordering and ensure that orders are placed only when they have seven days of medication left. Likewise, if patients have a build-up or have stopped taking any medication, they should also let the POD team know.