Super Mario part of Easter fun planned for shopping centre

The Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury

On Saturday, April 8, video game lovers visiting the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury will have the chance to meet two characters inspired by the Super Mario universe – and win amazing prizes inspired by the Nintendo classic.

The characters will be holding scheduled ‘meet and greets’ at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Meanwhile, from April 1 to 16 a fun trail will take visitors on an adventure through The Darwin where they’ll need to find letters in a selection of shops to discover the mystery word.

And people can also head to Darwin’s Den on the Middle Level and get creative with some themed colouring sheets.

Kevin Lockwood, centre manager, said “This Easter we’re offering children of all ages the chance to spend some quality time with their family and friends, and to unleash their creativity.

“Whether you’re a young fan of video games, or just young at heart, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy some fantastic free fun.