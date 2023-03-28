Shropshire telly fans left waiting to catch a glimpse of county in BBC drama Great Expectations

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 24/05/2022 - Great Expectations has begun filming in Shrewsbury/ In Picture: Location - St Marty's Water Lane.

The series, written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, was first screened on Sunday night and is live on BBC iPlayer.

Some scenes for the drama, which has been given a new twist by Knight and includes Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman among a stellar cast, were filmed in Shrewsbury town centre.

However, the county town is not expected to feature until episode three, being screened on April 9.

Scenes for Great Expectations were filmed in Shrewsbury

Streets in the town centre were used as a backdrop to recreate historic London.

Shrewsbury will however be getting some serious airtime tonight as episode one of the new series of Celebrity Hunted is screened on Channel 4.