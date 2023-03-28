Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire telly fans left waiting to catch a glimpse of county in BBC drama Great Expectations

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyShrewsbury entertainmentPublished: Comments

The new BBC One adaptation of Great Expectations - which features scenes filmed in Shropshire - has started this week.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 24/05/2022 - Great Expectations has begun filming in Shrewsbury/ In Picture: Location - St Marty's Water Lane.
SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 24/05/2022 - Great Expectations has begun filming in Shrewsbury/ In Picture: Location - St Marty's Water Lane.

The series, written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, was first screened on Sunday night and is live on BBC iPlayer.

Some scenes for the drama, which has been given a new twist by Knight and includes Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman among a stellar cast, were filmed in Shrewsbury town centre.

However, the county town is not expected to feature until episode three, being screened on April 9.

Scenes for Great Expectations were filmed in Shrewsbury

Streets in the town centre were used as a backdrop to recreate historic London.

Shrewsbury will however be getting some serious airtime tonight as episode one of the new series of Celebrity Hunted is screened on Channel 4.

The series, which features stars including comedians James Acaster and Ed Gamble, will see celebs fleeing from Shrewsbury Prison as they try to evade capture from the hunters.

Shrewsbury entertainment
Entertainment
Showbiz
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News