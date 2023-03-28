Shrewsbury care home celebrates good rating after inspection

A care home's staff and residents celebrate a good rating

The Care Quality Commission inspected Mount House & Severn View Care Home in Shrewsbury in January and the Barchester Healthcare owned business was delighted with the result.

Adrian Suciu, general manager at Mount House Care Home said: “We are absolutely delighted that Mount House has been rated ‘Good’ following the CQC’s most recent inspection. We have a wonderful team here and I am incredibly proud of each and every one of them. We all love working here and it is fantastic to have everyone’s hard work recognised.”

The care home was pleased that the care home was considered to be safe and well led.