Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury care home celebrates good rating after inspection

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

A care home in Shrewsbury is celebrating being rated Good by inspectors.

A care home's staff and residents celebrate a good rating
A care home's staff and residents celebrate a good rating

The Care Quality Commission inspected Mount House & Severn View Care Home in Shrewsbury in January and the Barchester Healthcare owned business was delighted with the result.

Adrian Suciu, general manager at Mount House Care Home said: “We are absolutely delighted that Mount House has been rated ‘Good’ following the CQC’s most recent inspection. We have a wonderful team here and I am incredibly proud of each and every one of them. We all love working here and it is fantastic to have everyone’s hard work recognised.”

The care home was pleased that the care home was considered to be safe and well led.

Mount House and Severn View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers. It provides residential care, nursing care and specialist dementia care for 56 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News