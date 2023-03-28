False alarm for emergency services called to multi-vehicle smash in Shrewsbury

Emergency services called to a multi-vehicle smash in Shrewsbury found good Samaritans assisting with a breakdown

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Shrewsbury at just before 8am on Tuesday.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington to the westbound A5 between Emstrey and Dobbies island.

Officers from West Mercia were also present.

Fortunately, the incident was found to be a false alarm.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: "This incident was a false alarm with good intent caused by a vehicle with a blown turbo and two other vehicles stopping to help."