Shropshire family helping devastated victims of Turkey earthquake

Pictured: Julie Kim and locals

Julie Kim, a lead boarding parent at Acton Burnell-based Concord College and son Samuel, 17, a Concord student, flew during half term to Adana where she joined her husband Hongil Kim, a business director, who was out in Turkey leading relief teams for five weeks.

Their long days in Turkey consisted of loading vans with basic necessities – tents, sleeping bags, torches, food, water, clothing and once even logs, before driving these to affected areas and working alongside locals to distribute the supplies.

From left, Seb, Samuel, Mia and Julie.

Concord alumni Mia Nguyen, 22, and Sebastian Toms, 21, both 2019 leavers, were also members of the relief teams.

The Kim family lived in Turkey for a decade and their ability to speak Turkish made it easier for them to connect with – and help – survivors.

With the Easter break approaching, Julie – who has been working at Concord College for eight years – will be returning to Turkey where she and her family will continue to provide support.

Earthquake remains in Turkey

Julie said: “The scale of the devastation is immense.

“You can drive for hours and collapsed buildings are everywhere you look.

“Families and individuals who have lost their homes in the earthquakes are now living on the streets – in tents or cars if they are fortunate enough.”

Earthquake remains in Turkey

Alongside delivering physical supplies to those in need, the helpers also formed emotional connections – and sometimes friendships – with those who had been left homeless and often injured too.

“Most survivors had no belongings and distressingly many had lost family members in the earthquakes,” Julie said.

She has also been working hard to keep her friends and family informed about the long-term impact of the earthquakes.

“I am using social media to introduce a few people whom I met in Turkey in the hope that they, and so many others like them, will not feel forgotten.”

Locals lined up to receive supplies

“Those who have had their livelihoods uprooted by the earthquakes are likely to be without proper homes for months, even years, so sustained relief work is so important,” she said.

“It was the university mid-year break when the earthquake happened so students had returned home to visit families.

“Two brothers, who were pulled out of the rubble of their collapsed home after a day, were computer science students in a different city.

“They lost their computers and all equipment in the earthquake and despite returning to university were unable to keep up with their studies. We were able to find funding to buy them a new computer each and give them hope that they can finish their studies and help provide for their family.

Earthquake remains in Turkey

“Meeting the survivors gave me a different perspective.

“Esra was a university student in her second year, and the same age as my middle daughter.

“She sat in a chair crying for most of the day and rocking back and forth to soothe herself from the trauma.

“Her father had died.

“Her younger brother – the same age as my son – was in hospital having had to have his arm amputated.

“And the mother was suffering from crush injuries and could not move her arms at all. Esra had to feed her and help her to drink.

The group have been delivering aid to people affected by the earthquake.

“In the first couple of days she would hardly speak to us, but after a week it was wonderful to see her begin to laugh and smile. We are providing scholarships and equipment for Esra and her brother to be able to continue their studies once they are recovered enough.”

Julie added: “It is a wonderful feeling to be able to help people.”

Earthquake remains in Turkey

On their second visit they will be continuing to source and supply specific needs for the villages.

Anyone wishing to make a contribution can contact Julie at thekimsnews@gmail.com.