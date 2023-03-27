Late night event to celebrate Moon exhibition

The late night event is part of one of the museum's current exhibitions.

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is selling tickets for the event, which takes place from 7pm to 10pm on Thursday, April 6.

The event, 'Moon Late', will include a licensed bar selling lunar themed cocktails, a stellar DJ and the opportunity to enjoy an atmospheric viewing of The Moon exhibition.

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “This is no small step for the museum, it’s a giant leap into new events at the attraction.

“The Moon exhibition in the Special Exhibitions Gallery puts the spotlight on 5,000 years of humankind’s fascination with our celestial neighbour, allows visitors to relive historic moments in lunar discovery and exploration, and includes real, touchable Moon rock. It is such a fascinating exhibition and Moon Late allows people to enjoy the exhibition in a wholly different way.”

Tickets for Moon Late, cost £15 – including the first drink, and are available at www.shropshiremuseums.org.uk/events