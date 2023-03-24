Purple day helps to give more understanding of epilepsy, which affects one in 100 people

Shrewsbury Library

Shropshire Epilepsy Support says it aims to highlight the work it does for the one in 100 people affected by the neurological condition throughout Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin - and their families and friends.

Purple is the colour chosen to represent the international, Epilepsy Awareness Day - March 23.

A purple flag has been raised outside Shrewsbury Library for the special day and at night the building will be bathed in the colour.

Angelika Barre, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Shropshire Epilepsy Support, said: "Shockingly, one in 100 people have epilepsy, yet we are the only charity in the whole of the County to provide this type of support.

"Our charity’s mission is to improve the lives of those affected by epilepsy and make a lasting change throughout the county. We do this by raising awareness, by providing free epilepsy services in the area and by educating individuals/ businesses/ groups/ services about this condition.

"Epilepsy often not only affects the person suffering with it, but also their loved ones and friends. We are here to provide support to all of those who are in some way affected by it.

The charity works with local neurologists and epilepsy specialists from surrounding hospital so that the most up to date information is given to people.

"As numbers of people needing our help is rapidly growing we are continuously looking for help to ensure that our vital projects and services are able to continue and expand and that more is done to support people."

The charity runs an ‘Epilepsy Awareness Training Programme’ with emergency services, St. Johns, teachers, shop staff and health professionals just some of whom have used it in the past.

"We are in the process of making plans to improve this service by going into schools to teach children, for free, about epilepsy."

Monthly, Family epilepsy support meetings’ are held to provide fun respite care to children who are affected by epilepsy whether themselves, a sibling or a parent who has the condition.

" They are able to have a free, fun break, away from the stresses, strains and isolation that epilepsy often brings to people’s lives.

"When children are unable to come to us, our charity comes to them with ‘Epilepsy Support Bags’ which are filled with creative things for children to do and which also help with their wellbeing."

"Raising awareness is vital in eradicating stigmas and myths often surrounding epilepsy. It is important that people are able to see what help and services there are available to them.

"By going out into the community, holding events, giving talks and lighting up iconic structures in Shropshire purple each year, we are able to do this."

"Many people who come to us say that they often feel forgotten about, due to their epilepsy, both within the health system, and in their workplace/ school.