Easter fun at county National Trust venue

The Bee Adventurous Trail is part of the Easter activities at Attingham Park.

Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury is the venue for the event, which runs opens tomorrow and runs until April 16.

The self-led family friendly trail will allow people to enjoy nature-inspired activities, stopping off at 10 trail points around the mile walk – each with a bee theme including a honeycomb bee maze, bee and spoon races and spring poetry board.

Visitors can collect a trail pack from visitor reception on arrival.

The trail pack costs £3 and includes a trail sheet, pencil, bunny ears and a chocolate egg to be collected at the end – one prize per trail pack.

Alongside this, there will be a 'bee-adventurous Hive Mind trail' where families with older children can work out the clues to a bee language.

The Hive Mind trail can also be collected at Visitor Reception.

Rebekah Taylor, Senior Programming and Partnerships Officer, said: “This spring, why not come on an Easter adventure at Attingham? Families can bee-adventurous and try out some fun activities whilst interacting with nature in Attingham’s parkland, as it bursts into spring.”

The Mansion, the ground floor and basement showrooms will be open to explore and younger visitors can look out for hidden paint brushes and see how many they can count.

Trail times are from 9am to 5pm with last trails sold at 4pm.