Shrewsbury artist joins forces with restaurant for new exhibition

Georgina Walton with her exhibition at The Walrus

Georgina Walton's vibrant abstract pieces, inspired by interior design and spaces, will feature throughout the two floors of The Walrus, in Lower Claremont Bank, which has featured in the Michelin Guide for the past three years.

Her work has been shown in galleries and spaces across the UK and in the homes of numerous private collectors internationally.

After attending Shrewsbury School as the first ever female art scholar, Georgina moved to London and went on to graduate from Chelsea College of Arts (UAL) with a BA (Hons) in Fine Art in 2014, before establishing her studio in Shrewsbury.

Georgina Walton with her exhibition at The Walrus

She said: “I’m so pleased to be exhibiting my work again in my hometown, and particularly in a setting that demonstrates a true appreciation of creativity and innovation. Ben and Carla’s venue offers an outstanding culinary experience, and I hope that my art can complement and enhance that experience.”