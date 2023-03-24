Notification Settings

Shrewsbury artist joins forces with restaurant for new exhibition

By Sue Austin

A Shropshire-based abstract artist who has exhibited successfully across the UK, has joined forces with a Shrewsbury restaurant for her latest exhibition.

Georgina Walton with her exhibition at The Walrus
Georgina Walton's vibrant abstract pieces, inspired by interior design and spaces, will feature throughout the two floors of The Walrus, in Lower Claremont Bank, which has featured in the Michelin Guide for the past three years.

Her work has been shown in galleries and spaces across the UK and in the homes of numerous private collectors internationally.

After attending Shrewsbury School as the first ever female art scholar, Georgina moved to London and went on to graduate from Chelsea College of Arts (UAL) with a BA (Hons) in Fine Art in 2014, before establishing her studio in Shrewsbury.

She said: “I’m so pleased to be exhibiting my work again in my hometown, and particularly in a setting that demonstrates a true appreciation of creativity and innovation. Ben and Carla’s venue offers an outstanding culinary experience, and I hope that my art can complement and enhance that experience.”

Ben Hall, head chef and partner at the Walrus, said: “We are delighted that Georgina has chosen to exhibit her work with us. We are committed to showcasing the very best of Shropshire in our restaurant, and our collaboration with Georgina is a reflection of that commitment.”

