Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Toaster blamed for blaze at Shropshire school's common room

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A toaster in a school's common room was said to be the cause of a fire.

Three fire appliances from Baschurch and Oswestry were scrambled to Adcote School, in Little Ness, Nesscliffe at 9.19pm on Wednesday.

An operations officer was also on the scene.

Crews donned breathing apparatus and used a dry powder extinguisher and a hosereel jet to deal with the flames. A positive pressure ventilation system was used to clear the smoke.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a "fire involving toaster in a common room".

The crews sent their incident stop message at 10.03pm.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News